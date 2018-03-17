Kate Middleton Wows in Green & Favorite Tod’s Pumps for St. Patrick’s Day Parade

View Slideshow Kate Middleton attends the St. Patrick's Day parade. Rex Shutterstock

She might almost be ready to give birth, but Kate Middleton isn’t letting that slow her down.

Joining in St. Patrick’s Day celebrations Saturday, including a parade and honoring of Irish guards, the eight-months pregnant duchess got into the spirit of things with a green coat trimmed with a black fur cuff and a collar courtesy of Catherine Walker.

Topping off her look, the 36-year-old — who is mom to Prince George, 4, and Princess Charlotte, 2 — added a Gina Foster Meribel beret hat, Kiki McDonough diamond earrings featuring green tourmaline and amethyst and her go-to black suede Tod’s pumps.

Prince William and Kate Middleton. Rex Shutterstock

The chunky block-heeled pointy-toed style from the Italian brand, which launched their capsule collection just days ago in New York with a star-studded turnout, seamlessly pulled things together.

To keep warm for the occasion, Kate reached for black Cornelia James Beatrice gloves and teamed winter-appropriate black stockings with her heels.

During their visit to the 1st Battalion of the Guards regiment at their barracks in Hounslow, west London, the avid children’s mental health activist handed out sprigs of shamrock to officers and greeted the troops scruffy mascot, Irish Wolfhound Domhnall.

The Duchess of Cambridge wearing Catherine Walker. Rex Shutterstock

To view more of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge’s St. Patrick’s Day outing, scroll through the gallery.

