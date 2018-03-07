Kate Middleton Sports a New Hairdo and Wears a Lacey Maternity Dress She Debuted Last Month

Kate Middleton visits the new headquarters of the children's mental health charity Place2Be in central London. Rex Shutterstock

When Kate Middleton likes a dress, she wears it more than once. This has been proven time and time again, extending beyond just dresses, and the world loves her for it.

The Duchess of Cambridge, who is eight months pregnant, was glowing in a recycled maternity dress from her favorite go-to brand Séraphine during her latest royal outing on Wednesday.

The expectant mother-of-two originally debuted the blue lacy frock last month during her royal tour in Norway with Prince William. And just like the first time, Kate paired the romantic $225 “Marlene” dress with sky-high black suede pumps.

Kate Middleton wearing a Séraphine maternity dress. Rex Shutterstock

The 36-year-old princess, who was in London to officially open the new headquarters of her children’s mental health charity Place2Be, accessorized her ensemble with a simple black suede clutch bag, which perfectly coordinated with her pointy-toed heels and the black velvet waistband on her dress.

The duchess styles a black suede clutch with coordinating pumps. Rex Shutterstock

The only difference between her look on Feb. 1, when she attended lunch at Oslo’s royal palace, and her look today is her hairstyle.

Middleton wore her princess tresses up in a bun to dine with Norway’s Crown Princess Mette Marit, Crown Prince Haakon, King Harald and Queen Sonja.

Kate Middleton, Prince William, King Harald and Queen Sonja. Rex Shutterstock

Kate Middleton and Prince William’s third child is due this April. Stay tuned for more of her royal maternity style.

