Kate Middleton looked effortlessly elegant thanks to this simple styling trick. Today, the Duchess of Cambridge attended a SportsAid event at the Olympic Park in Stratford, East London. However, despite being heavily pregnant she was the picture of elegance. In fact, from many angles one could barely notice that eight-month bump.

It was all thanks to a styling trick so easy that anyone can master it. All you need is a long jacket that hovers somewhere around the mid-thigh mark and a pair of black skinny jeans and you’re set. It is deadly effective at hiding any semblance of a midriff.

Kate Middleton CREDIT: REX

Heighten the effect with a shorter, chemise style top in a similar silhouette worn underneath the jacket. This layering of a-lines will instantly double the magical powers of the trick. Also make like Kate and don’t make the mistake of fastening the buttons; keep your look contemporary with a Nehru-style collar.

Keep colors neutral and avoid heavy patterns. Kate’s cream and black monochrome look is perfect. Otherwise it’s all in the cut. A slight a-line silhouette, one that is narrower at the top and gradually kicks out as it travels down the body, is the best for deceiving the eye.

The Duchess completed her look with a pair of trusty black pumps. Note the jeans are on the long side, practically meeting the backs of her shoes. This is another classic trick for elongating those princess pins.