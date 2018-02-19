Kate Middleton Rewears Her Cutout Prada Pumps to Co-Host a London Fashion Week Event

Kate Middleton's expecting her third child. Rex Shutterstock

After receiving backlash for wearing a deep green gown to Sunday night’s BAFTAs instead of black (in support of the Time’s Up movement), Kate Middleton made another appearance for a London Fashion Week event held at Buckingham Palace on Monday night.

Appearing unfazed by the criticism over her Jenny Packham design, the expectant mom of two opted for a black and white lace floral-print midi dress, by Erdem.

For shoes, the duchess reached for Prada’s sold-out Wavy-Cut stiletto pumps, featuring a sharp-pointed toe and cutout detailing — the same style she wore last night and to the 2017 British Academy Film Awards.

Along with Sophie, Countess of Wessex, Middleton — who is seven months pregnant — hosted the Commonwealth Fashion Exchange reception at the palace, where designers and artisans from all 52 countries of the Commonwealth showcased one-of-a-kind sustainable creations.

Also known as one of the more fashionable members of the royal family, the countess chose to wear a Burberry frock paired with shimmery blush velvet pumps for the special event.

Attendees at the palace Monday evening included Anna Wintour, Edward Enninful, British designer Stella McCartney, supermodel Naomi Campbell, designer Anya Hindmarch, model Adwoa Aboah and ethical fashion activist Livia Firth.

Moreover, notable designers such as Karen Walker of New Zealand and Stella McCartney and Burberry (for the U.K.) were among the designers and artisans showcasing their work at the reception, which was sponsored by Swarovski, The Woolmark Company and MatchesFashion.com.