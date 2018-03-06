Kate Middleton Recycles Affordable White Winter Coat to Greet Students

Kate Middleton arrives at Pegasus Primary School in Oxford. Rex Shutterstock

Despite her growing baby bump, Kate Middleton has continued to fulfill her royal duties — and in style, no less.

Paying a visit to Pegasus Primary School in Oxford, England, today, the soon-to-be mother of three donned a wool mix JoJo Maman Bébé white winter coat, which she wore in 2015 while pregnant with Charlotte for a trip to the “Downton Abbey” set.

The beloved duchess — who was glowing as she arrived and greeted students — paired the creamy coat, which reportedly originally cost around $95, with brown suede pumps and a simple Emmy London Natasha clutch.

Kate Middleton wearing brown suede heels. Rex Shutterstock

Adding a little bling to her elegant look, Kate opted for diamond hoop pearl drop earrings from British jewelry designers Annoushka and Kiki McDonough.

Sporting chocolate-colored pumps is a bit of a departure for Middleton, who often wears shoes of the black, blue and nude variety — but the pointy-toed style seamlessly pulled her ensemble together.

Meanwhile, it’s just like the 36-year-old — who is slated to give birth in late April — to recycle her maternity fashion. The children’s mental health advocate has repeatedly stepped out in old styles, from coats to dresses and shoes, throughout her current pregnancy.

Kate Middleton greets students. Rex Shutterstock

