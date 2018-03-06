Kate Middleton Recycles Affordable White Winter Coat to Greet Students

Despite her growing baby bump, Kate Middleton has continued to fulfill her royal duties — and in style, no less.
Paying a visit to Pegasus Primary School in Oxford, England, today, the soon-to-be mother of three donned a wool mix JoJo Maman Bébé white winter coat, which she wore in 2015 while pregnant with Charlotte for a trip to the “Downton Abbey” set.
The beloved duchess — who was glowing as she arrived and greeted students — paired the creamy coat, which reportedly originally cost around $95, with brown suede pumps and a simple Emmy London Natasha clutch.
Adding a little bling to her elegant look, Kate opted for diamond hoop pearl drop earrings from British jewelry designers Annoushka and Kiki McDonough.
Sporting chocolate-colored pumps is a bit of a departure for Middleton, who often wears shoes of the black, blue and nude variety — but the pointy-toed style seamlessly pulled her ensemble together.
Meanwhile, it’s just like the 36-year-old — who is slated to give birth in late April — to recycle her maternity fashion. The children’s mental health advocate has repeatedly stepped out in old styles, from coats to dresses and shoes, throughout her current pregnancy.
