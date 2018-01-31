Kate Middleton Channels Princess Diana in a Houndstooth Coat

Kate Middleton visiting Sweden. Rex Shutterstock

Following a swanky black-tie dinner at the residence of the British ambassador last night, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are on to their second day of engagements in Stockholm during their tours of Sweden and Norway.

For the occasion, Kate Middleton opted for a head-turning custom red and white houndstooth coat by Catherine Walker. The French-born fashion designer is a favorite of the royal family and famously made more than a thousand outfits for the late Princess Diana.

Prince William and Kate Middleton in Sweden. Rex Shutterstock

Hiding her baby bump with the bold print, the duchess matched a burgundy quilted Chanel handbag to her favorite Tod’s fringed leather loafer pumps.

The sold-out 4-inch block-heel style that she debuted during their trip to Canada in 2016 features a simple round toe with an elegant gold buckle detail.

The duchess wearing Tod’s fringe pumps. Rex Shutterstock

Beneath her coat, Middleton wore a snow white tweed Alexander McQueen dress that landed just above her knees. Further accessorizing, she completed her look with earrings by Swedish designer In2Design.

Prince William also chose to pay homage to the country they’re visiting by wearing a navy sweater from Acne.

Kate wearing an Alexander McQueen dress. Rex Shutterstock

While it may not be deliberate, Middleton’s bold coat was reminiscent of the red and black houndstooth suit Princess Diana wore for Princess Eugenie’s christening in Sandringham in 1990.

Princess Diana with Prince William in 1990. Rex Shutterstock

The pair spent the day with Sweden’s royal couple, Princess Victoria and Prince Daniel, taking a tour of a medical institute, greeting schoolchildren and visiting a Swedish department store.

