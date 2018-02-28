Kate Middleton’s All-Blue Outfit Paid a Subtle Tribute to Nurses

Kate Middleton Rex Shutterstock

Kate Middleton has mastered the art of elegantly styling her outfits to fit in at special occasions, including royal tours, red carpets and her many public appearances. Today was no different when she brought attention to two health-related causes in London dressed in head-to-toe blue.

The wife of Prince William let her baby bump peak out (she’s pregnant with her third child) in a custom outfit by Jenny Peckham that included a tunic with white piping and a matching blue dress. Wisely, she had on pumps by Jimmy Choo that were excellent for day-long activities on her feet. The luxury label’s blue Georgia pumps feature an almond toe profile on a chunky heel for added stability.

Kate Middleton wears Jimmy Choo’s Georgia pumps. Rex Shutterstock

Completing the monochromatic look was a clutch by Stuart Weitzman and sparkling earrings with blue gems surrounded by diamonds.

Middleton visited the Royal College of Obstetricians and Gynaecologists, which supports women’s access to health care internationally, and St. Thomas Hospital’s children’s ward.

In collaboration with the @WHO and @ICNurses, the #NursingNow campaign will aim to raise the status and profile of nursing. We're launching globally on 27 February, so look out for more details soon! pic.twitter.com/XhxObNRsjH — Nursing Now (@NursingNow2020) February 2, 2018

The Duchess of Cambridge blended in with crowd — matching in the chicest way — in an outfit that appears to subtly nod the uniforms worn by the nurses during the event. The uniforms featured a mostly all-blue palette with white piping (some with black piping or reverse looks), which resembled the design treatments on Middleton’s ensemble.

Kate Middleton (center). Rex Shutterstock

Kensington Palace announced today that Middleton is an official patron of the institute as well as the Nursing Now organization, which is dedicated to raising the profile of nurses globally.