Kate Middleton Turns 36: A Look at the Duchess’ Winter Style

View Slideshow Kate Middleton Rex Shutterstock

Kate Middleton is celebrating 36 years today — and the Duchess of Cambridge’s special day happens to land right in the middle of winter.

The royal inspired us to take a look at some of her best cold-weather ensembles, which include everything from Tod’s pumps to Stuart Weitzman boots.

On Christmas day, the expectant mother rocked an appropriately festive red and green plaid double-breasted Miu Miu peacoat paired with black stockings and matching Tod’s suede pumps featuring a block heel. Middleton topped of her outfit with a cozy-looking Peruvian Connection Vallnord Alpacafur hat and Cornelia James bow-embellished wool gloves.

Kate Middleton wearing a Miu Miu coat. Rex Shutterstock

For the memorial service last month for the victims of the June fire at Grenfell Tower, the mom of two sported an all-navy ensemble, including another double-breasted coat, this time courtesy of Carolina Herrera. Middleton completed the look with Cornelia James gloves, an L.K. Bennett clutch, a fedora and suede Jimmy Choo Georgia pumps.

Kate Middleton and Prince William. Rex Shutterstock

When she visited the Rugby Portobello Trust in London last month, the duchess wore the same pair of sold-out suede pumps from Tod’s with a black stockings under a pretty plum-colored wool tweed bouclé Seraphine Marina maternity coat.

Kate Middleton visits The Rugby Portobello Trust in London. Rex Shutterstock

On another occasion this November, the royal stepped out in a sleek black buttonless coat courtesy of Goat Fashion teamed with suede midheel Russell & Bromley riding boots.

Kate Middleton wearing a Goat Fashion coat. Rex Shutterstock

Last February, Middleton wore similar stretchy suede block-heeled boots from Stuart Weitzman for Russell and Bromley with a red blazer and skirt ensemble from Paule Ka.

Kate Middleton wearing black Russell & Bromley boots. REX Shutterstock

Click through the gallery to get a closer look at Kate Middleton’s best shoes, coats, boots, dresses and more.

Want more?

Pregnant Kate Middleton Bundles Up for Church in Fur Hat and Tod’s Pumps

Royal Christmases: Some of Kate Middleton’s Best Looks for the Holiday

Kate Middleton Made an All-Blue Somber Style Statement at Memorial With Adele