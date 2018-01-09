Kate Middleton Turns 36: A Look at the Duchess’ Winter Style

Kate Middleton is celebrating 36 years today — and the Duchess of Cambridge’s special day happens to land right in the middle of winter.
The royal inspired us to take a look at some of her best cold-weather ensembles, which include everything from Tod’s pumps to Stuart Weitzman boots.
On Christmas day, the expectant mother rocked an appropriately festive red and green plaid double-breasted Miu Miu peacoat paired with black stockings and matching Tod’s suede pumps featuring a block heel. Middleton topped of her outfit with a cozy-looking Peruvian Connection Vallnord Alpacafur hat and Cornelia James bow-embellished wool gloves.
For the memorial service last month for the victims of the June fire at Grenfell Tower, the mom of two sported an all-navy ensemble, including another double-breasted coat, this time courtesy of Carolina Herrera. Middleton completed the look with Cornelia James gloves, an L.K. Bennett clutch, a fedora and suede Jimmy Choo Georgia pumps.
When she visited the Rugby Portobello Trust in London last month, the duchess wore the same pair of sold-out suede pumps from Tod’s with a black stockings under a pretty plum-colored wool tweed bouclé Seraphine Marina maternity coat.
On another occasion this November, the royal stepped out in a sleek black buttonless coat courtesy of Goat Fashion teamed with suede midheel Russell & Bromley riding boots.
Last February, Middleton wore similar stretchy suede block-heeled boots from Stuart Weitzman for Russell and Bromley with a red blazer and skirt ensemble from Paule Ka.
Click through the gallery to get a closer look at Kate Middleton’s best shoes, coats, boots, dresses and more.
Want more?
Pregnant Kate Middleton Bundles Up for Church in Fur Hat and Tod’s Pumps
Royal Christmases: Some of Kate Middleton’s Best Looks for the Holiday
Kate Middleton Made an All-Blue Somber Style Statement at Memorial With Adele