How Kate Middleton Ruled the Red Carpet at Last Year’s BAFTAs

Kate Middleton wears an Alexander McQueen dress teamed with massive sparkling earrings at the 2017 BAFTA red carpet. REX Shutterstock.

While the 2017 British Academy Film Awards (BAFTA) were teaming with famous faces and fresh talent, Kate Middleton undoubtably stole the show on the red carpet last year.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge arrived on the scene looking red carpet-ready, with the mom-of-two glowing in an elegant off-the-shoulder gown by Alexander McQueen teamed with colossal diamond earrings.

The Duchess of Cambridge arrives with her husband, Prince William. REX Shutterstock

As a longtime fan of the iconic British label, it’s not exactly a surprise that the royal activist would choose a bespoke version of the black floor-length gown from designer Sarah Burton’s resort ’16 collection for the special occasion.

Featuring a customized Bardot neckline and jacquard fabric incorporating a white floral design, Middleton’s enormous sparkling pear-sharped drop earrings were the only thing that stole our eyes away from her stunning dress.

Further accessorizing, the 36-year-old — who is due to give birth to her third child this April — added some extra bling for the evening with a special diamond and platinum piece straight from Queen Elizabeth’s person jewelry collection known as The Wedding Bracelet. Crafted by Philip Antrobus, Prince Philip designed the bracelet and presented it to his bride on their wedding day in 1947.

Kate Middleton wears an Alexander McQueen gown. REX Shutterstock.

For a bag, the duchess carried her things in a $2,075 black satin Heart Clasp Clutch Box, also courtesy of McQueen. As for shoes, while her gown covered her feet, Kate was reportedly wearing Prada’s sold out Wavy-Cut heels in black suede.

For more from last year’s BAFTAs red carpet, check out the gallery.

Want more?

Kate Middleton Handles Getting Her Heel Stuck in a Grate Like a Princess

Kate Middleton Channels Princess Diana in a Houndstooth Coat