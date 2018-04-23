Kate Middleton Gives Birth: 5 Shoes for the New Royal Baby Boy

It’s a boy!

Kate Middleton has given birth to her third child — a little prince of Cambridge and fifth in line to the throne — after several hours of labor at St. Mary’s Hospital in London. According to Kensington Palace, the Duchess of Cambridge’s son weighed 8 pounds, 7 ounces, and husband Prince William was also present upon delivery.

Her Royal Highness The Duchess of Cambridge was safely delivered of a son at 1101hrs. The baby weighs 8lbs 7oz. The Duke of Cambridge was present for the birth. Her Royal Highness and her child are both doing well. — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) April 23, 2018

In honor of the latest royal baby, FN has rounded up shoes perfect for the infant’s induction into royalty.

1. Start-Rite Baby Jack Sand Nubuck T-Bar Buckle Pre-Walkers

Start-Rite’s children shoes have long been trusted by the royal family, so it’s no surprise these classic Baby Jacks are making the list. The T-bar design allows for secure fastening, and the flexible sole is ideal for both crawling and walking when the royal infant eventually transitions into toddlerhood.

Start-Rite Baby Jack Sand Nubuck T-Bar Buckle Pre-Walkers. CREDIT: Start-Rite

2. Trotters Hampton Canvas Nantucket Canvas Shoes

Here’s a pair that takes a cue from big brother Prince George: the Trotters Hampton Canvas Shoes. Middleton’s eldest son most notably wore this go-to summer shoe in official portraits celebrating his third birthday. It’s only fitting they’d be passed on to the new family addition.

Trotters Hampton Canvas Nantucket Canvas Shoes. CREDIT: Trotters

3. Polo Ralph Lauren Kids Morgan Hard Sole Shoes

Every little one, particularly a royal child. requires a pair of formal dress shoes. These hard soles come with a suede upper, leather lining and a durable rubber sole with elegant lace-ups — proof that one doesn’t need to sacrifice comfort for style.

Polo Ralph Lauren Kids Morgan Hard Sole Shoes. CREDIT: Zappos.com

4. Crocs Kids’ Crocs Littles

A staple in every infant boy’s shoe closet, these cerulean blue clogs are must-haves with their buoyant, roomy feel and rubber material that can hold up to wear and tear — complete with the brand’s original Croslite foam cushion.

Crocs Kids' Crocs Littles. CREDIT: Crocs

5. Adidas Originals Superstar Crib Sneakers

What footwear arsenal would be complete without a signature sneaker? This pair of Adidas Originals hails from the 1969 basketball shoe that made international waves. With easy on-off strap closures and an iconic design, this is one pair that certifies the royal baby’s style game.

Adidas Originals Superstar Crib Sneakers. CREDIT: Kids Foot Locker

Want more?

How Kate Middleton’s Head-to-Toe Styling Tricks Work With Her Pregnancy

How Meghan Markle & Prince Harry Coordinate Their Style