Kate Middleton Gives Birth: 5 Shoes for the New Royal Baby Boy

It’s a boy!
Kate Middleton has given birth to her third child — a little prince of Cambridge and fifth in line to the throne — after several hours of labor at St. Mary’s Hospital in London. According to Kensington Palace, the Duchess of Cambridge’s son weighed 8 pounds, 7 ounces, and husband Prince William was also present upon delivery.
In honor of the latest royal baby, FN has rounded up shoes perfect for the infant’s induction into royalty.
1. Start-Rite Baby Jack Sand Nubuck T-Bar Buckle Pre-Walkers
Start-Rite’s children shoes have long been trusted by the royal family, so it’s no surprise these classic Baby Jacks are making the list. The T-bar design allows for secure fastening, and the flexible sole is ideal for both crawling and walking when the royal infant eventually transitions into toddlerhood.
2. Trotters Hampton Canvas Nantucket Canvas Shoes
Here’s a pair that takes a cue from big brother Prince George: the Trotters Hampton Canvas Shoes. Middleton’s eldest son most notably wore this go-to summer shoe in official portraits celebrating his third birthday. It’s only fitting they’d be passed on to the new family addition.
3. Polo Ralph Lauren Kids Morgan Hard Sole Shoes
Every little one, particularly a royal child. requires a pair of formal dress shoes. These hard soles come with a suede upper, leather lining and a durable rubber sole with elegant lace-ups — proof that one doesn’t need to sacrifice comfort for style.
4. Crocs Kids’ Crocs Littles
A staple in every infant boy’s shoe closet, these cerulean blue clogs are must-haves with their buoyant, roomy feel and rubber material that can hold up to wear and tear — complete with the brand’s original Croslite foam cushion.
5. Adidas Originals Superstar Crib Sneakers
What footwear arsenal would be complete without a signature sneaker? This pair of Adidas Originals hails from the 1969 basketball shoe that made international waves. With easy on-off strap closures and an iconic design, this is one pair that certifies the royal baby’s style game.
