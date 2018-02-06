Every Time the Kardashian Crew Models Yeezy Designs

View Slideshow Kim Kardashian with North and Saint West last month. Splash

The Kardashian name has become almost synonymous with the Yeezy brand since its launch in 2015. Just last month, Kanye West unveiled Season 6 through a paparazzi-style lookbook, transforming family friends into wife Kim Kardashian West clones. It’s not just Kim though — her sisters are often clad in the rapper-turned-designer’s creations as well.

Just days ago, Kourtney Kardashian took to Instagram to show off her street style featuring burgundy Yeezy Calabasas sweatpants. In a typical look for eldest sister, the mom of three paired the Adidas collab joggers with a matching bodysuit from House of CB and Yeezy Calabasas Powerphase sneakers.

Meanwhile, last month, the KKW mogul was spotted out and about wearing a full Yeezy look, including West’s recently released Adidas Calabasas Los Hills sport parka, printed track pants in “Hospital Blue” and Wave Runner 700 kicks.

While her older sisters love the Yeezy Adidas Calabasas sweatpants, Kendall Jenner has been photographed wearing a pair of Yeezy Season 5 faded black jeans. The 22-year-old supermodel wore the style just last night for dinner at Nobu and then several times during her trip New York last week, including a shopping spree with Bella Hadid.

