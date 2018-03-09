The Kardashian-Jenners Swap Out of Their Yeezys to Play Softball (With the Help of Alex Rodriguez)

The Kardashian-Jenners’ sneaker of choice may be Yeezys, but the family opted for other Adidas styles as they suited up for a charity softball game in Los Angeles yesterday.
Sporting black jerseys emblazoned with the team name — the Calabasas Peaches — the family hit the field and got batting tips from former New York Yankee Alex Rodriguez before the game.
Family matriarch Kris Jenner styled her look with black Adidas baseball socks, which she paired with dark cleats from the brand.
Kim and Kourtney Kardashian twinned in their uniforms, wearing their softball jerseys tucked in and completing their look with white Adidas socks and black cleats.
Kendall Jenner — who works as an Adidas brand ambassador — opted for similar socks and cleats, but she gave her softball outfit a supermodel twist, leaving her jersey open to reveal a white Adidas sports bra underneath.
@KendallJenner at the Kardashian's softball match in Los Angeles, California on Thursday. (3/8/18) • • • #KourtneyKardashian #Kourtney #Mary #KimKardashianWest #KimKardashian #Kim #Noel #KhloeKardashian #Khloe #Alexandra #Kardashian #KrisJenner #StormiWebster #RobKardashian #KendallJenner #Kendall #Nicole #Jenner #KylieJenner #Kylie #Kristen #KanyeWest #NorthWest #SaintWest #ChicagoWest #MasonDisick #PenelopeDisick #ReignDisick #DreamKardashian
Eight-month-pregnant Khloe Kardashian sat out the softball game and watched her sisters from the sidelines in her own Calabasas Peaches’ jersey and a pair of leggings. While the rest of her family sported Adidas footwear, Khloe mixed things up a bit and selected Nike Air Max sneakers instead.
Meanwhile, Kylie Jenner — who gave birth to her first child, daughter Stormi, in February — was absent from the family’s softball festivities.
A camera crew made its way out to the field, so the family’s charity softball shenanigans are likely to appear on an upcoming episode of “Keeping Up With the Kardashians.”
Want more?
Kim Kardashian Plays Softball in a Bra Bandeau Top and Yeezy Sneakers With Family
Pregnant Khloé Kardashian Shows Baby Bump in Nude Slip Dress and Swaps Yeezy Heels for Comfy Sneakers
Kim Kardashian Pairs Plunging Blazer With White Mules for Women’s Conference