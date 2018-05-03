Kaia Gerber Pays Tribute to Versace in Little Black Dress & Heels Covered in Medusa Embellishments

Cindy Crawford’s “it”-model daughter has struck again, this time taking on a simple little black dress to dole out a lesson in style. Kaia Gerber attended the Omega Trésor Watch Collection event in Berlin last night, whipping out a full Versace look for the occasion.

Kaia Gerber wears a full Versace look at an Omega Trésor event. CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock

Comprised of a mere three pieces, Gerber’s ensemble proved that less really is more. Her LBD, which comes from the label’s spring ’18 Versace Tribute collection, featured metal hardware by way of the brand’s Medusa head trimmings along the straps. After all, even a classic uncomplicated black dress needs a touch of Versace-esque opulence.

Kaia Gerber in Versace. CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock

For her footwear, the model smartly opted for a pair of sleek sandals. The black leather heels, like the dress, were adorned with the gold Medusa studs along the ankle and toe straps. Also a part of the Versace Tribute pieces, the shoes are currently selling on the luxury house’s e-commere site for $995.

Versace Tribute leather sandals retail for $995. CREDIT: Courtesy of net-a-porter.com

As the face of Omega’s new Trésor campaign, aptly dubbed “Kaia’s Choice,” the next move for Gerber’s accessories was a watch from the brand.

Aside from its fashionable purpose, Gerber’s outfit choice also served a sentimental one. During the event, she posted to her Instagram stories that she had worn the dress as a means to “honor the legend” and wish a “happy birthday” to Donatella Versace. The designer celebrated her 63rd birthday on May 2.

Want more?

Kaia Gerber Lounges on Coco Chanel’s Couch in First Brand Campaign

Kaia Gerber Had to Wade Through Popcorn on the Calvin Klein Fall 2018 Runway

Kaia Gerber Indulges in Some Retail Therapy at Fendi Wearing Sock Boots & the Tiniest Puffer Jacket