Kaia Gerber Indulges in Some Retail Therapy at Fendi Wearing Sock Boots & the Tiniest Puffer Jacket

Kaia Gerber spotted leaving the Valentino runway show. Rex Shutterstock

Kaia Gerber is prepping for New York Fashion Week with some good ol’ retail therapy. Spotted in New York Monday night, Cindy Crawford’s supermodel daughter showed off her chic street style during a shopping trip to Fendi.

Dressed in shiny black leather leggings, the 16-year-old paired a tiny cropped black puffer jacket over a red zip-up sweater courtesy of Misbhv — the same one she wore out in Paris during Haute Couture Week last month.

The runway rookie accessorized with sleek cat-eye frames and pulled her chic look together with chunky black leather calf boots from Alexander Wang — one of Bella Hadid’s favorite designers.

Photographed toting a large bright yellow bag from the Italian high-fashion label, the bulky-heeled style featuring a sock-like silhouette may be a recent purchase for Gerber, who first debuted them on the streets of Paris a few weeks ago. For a glamorous touch, the booties are embellished with a silver-tone toe cap.

Kaia Gerber in Paris during Haute Couture Week. Splash

When the model first wore the sold-out ribbed top featuring the word ‘Extacy’ printed in black across the chest she paired it with distressed light-wash boyfriend jeans, also from Alexander Wang, and her go-to high-top black Converse All-Star Chuck Taylors.

