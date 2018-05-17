Kaia Gerber Pairs Denim-on-Denim Outfit With the Pointiest Pumps

It’s got a reputation for being one of the trickiest outfit combinations to pull off.

We’re talking the denim-on-denim look — and yesterday at the Levi’s 501 Day party, Kaia Gerber gave us a lesson on how to do it effortlessly.

The teen model, whose penchant for jeans must stem from that of supermodel mother Cindy Crawford, wore an ensemble that anyone could easily recreate with existing pieces from her wardrobe — all in just a few steps.

Step 1: Throw on a skintight black tube top. Step 2: Pull up some high-waisted jeans with a flare. Step 3: Layer over a slightly faded denim bomber jacket. (Bonus points for sherpa lining and contrasting sleeves.) And finally, step 4: Slip on a pair of classic black pumps — the pointier, the better.

Kaia Gerber attends the Levi's 501 Day party in Los Angeles. CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock

The 16-year-old beauty was joined at the event by other major celebs, including Emmy Award-winning actress Sarah Paulson, TV personality-turned-influencer Jamie Chung and “Mission: Impossible” star Michelle Monaghan.

Gerber’s appearance comes a little over a week after she was spotted out and about with her parents for a pre-Met Gala party.

