Kaia Gerber & Cindy Crawford Have Mother-Daughter Night Out Ahead of Met Gala

It was a family adventure for the Gerbers on Saturday night in New York. Cindy Crawford and her daughter hit the town for a pre-Met Gala party.

The model duo attended the Harry Josh Pro Tools fifth anniversary celebration at the Pubic Hotel. Crawford’s husband, Rande Gerber, was also on hand.

Kaia looked casual yet chic for the occasion, wearing Alexander Wang from head to toe. The young model opted for the Alexander Wang and Adidas Originals Bball soccer shoe, which debuted last month.

Kaia Gerber and Cindy Crawford attend Harry Josh's pre-Met Gala party in New York. CREDIT: Splash

The sneakers feature a premium suede upper set atop a chunky midsole with white Boost cushioning. She completed the menswear-inspired ensemble with an Alexander Wang fanny pack from the fall ’18 collection, along with a zipper blazer and deconstructed trousers.

Crawford went with opposite style from her daughter for the evening and donned the classic little black dress with simple ankle-strap sandals.

Other guests at the party included Ashley Graham and Rita Ora.

Bother Gerber and Crawford are expected to attend the Met Gala tonight. The annual fundraiser celebrates the opening of the spring exhibition at the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute. This year’s theme, “Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination,” takes on the faith and opens up the dialogue on religion and fashion.

Want more?

What You Need to Know About This Year’s Met Gala

How to Watch the Met Gala Red Carpet

Most Dramatic Looks From the 2017 Met Gala