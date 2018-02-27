Kaia Gerber Lounges on Coco Chanel’s Couch in First Brand Campaign

Kaia Gerber in Chanel's spring 2018 handbag campaign. Courtesy

Less than a year since her runway debut, Kaia Gerber continues to dominate the fashion industry with her natural modeling chops, largely thanks to supermodel mother Cindy Crawford’s genetics.

What’s more, the 16-year-old has landed a coveted gig with Chanel — that is, her first campaign following her runway appearances at the French fashion house’s ready-to-wear and couture shows.

In the brand’s spring ’18 handbag ads, Gerber is photographed in black and white by creative director Karl Lagerfeld, who pictured her lounging on a suede sofa that belonged to none other than the late Mademoiselle Gabrielle “Coco” Chanel herself.

Shot in the fashion icon’s apartment at 31 Rue Cambon above the flagship store in Paris, the campaign spotlighted Chanel’s trademark Gabrielle, 11.12 and Boy bags in signature tweed and transparent PVC, paired with the brand’s RTW pieces worn by its celebrity muse.

Gerber has also co-designed a capsule collection with Lagerfeld that will hit stores in the fall, marking her first major design collaboration. It features clothing and accessories blending together the Parisian chic aesthetic and the rising model’s West Coast style.

Her first fashion month saw her on 18 runways, including Chanel’s spring ’18 RTW show.

More recently, Gerber walked during both New York and Milan fashion weeks, with Chanel’s show scheduled for March 6 during Paris Fashion Week.

