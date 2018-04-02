K-Pop Music Influencers Are Having a Moment With Sneakers

South Korea is one of the fashion industry’s biggest hot spots right now, so it should come as no surprise how many connections there are between Korean influencers and the sneaker industry.

EXO, Jay Park, Dean, DPR Live, BTS; if you’ve never heard of any of these names, you may need to step up your pop-culture game. These groups are all major players in the country’s R&B and K-Pop industry, and in the sneaker game as well.

Below, some major collaborations between Korean influencers and the sneaker industry.

BTS

BTS is one of South Korea’s biggest and most popular male K-pop groups. BTS was the first K-pop group to ever perform at the American Music Awards and the first to win “Top Social Artist” at the 2017 Billboard Music Awards. Puma just announced BTS as its latest global ambassadors.

EXO

EXO is a South Korean/Chinese boy group and one of the biggest K-Pop groups in the world. In 2016, the members of EXO were the for Sketchers D’Lites 2 line.

Jay Park

Jay Park is one of the hottest names in the American and Korean R&B industry. Jay Park launched a music video titled “Run It” in collaboration with Nike Korea’s “Impossible to Ignore” campaign.

Dean

Dean is one of South Korea’s biggest R&B artists and has done multiple collaborations with American artists like Syd, Eric Bellinger, and Mila J. In collaboration with Puma, Dean released a music video dubbed “Run The Streets.”

DPR Live

DPR Live is a major up-and-coming R&B artist from South Korea, having just performed at the 2018 SXSW showcase. DPR Live has done multiple collaborations with South Korea’s biggest artists including Jay Park and Dean. In collaboration with Nike, DPR Live created a music video titled “Just Dream It.”

