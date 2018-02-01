Justin Timberlake’s Style Evolution Is Filled With Sneakers, Suits & Many Different Hairstyles

View Slideshow Justin Timberlake Rex Shutterstock

Justin Timberlake’s 2018 is kicking off with a bang. The singer is headlining the Super Bowl Halftime Show on Sunday, and his highly anticipated sixth studio album, “Man of the Woods,” is dropping tomorrow. Timberlake is also embarking on a tour starting next month, which will sure bring an interesting display of onstage fashion. But before we get into Timberlake’s recent flannel and chic-outdoorsman aesthetic, let’s look back at where he started from.

Fast-forwarding through the Mickey Mouse Club years, Timberlake’s rise to fame truly started in the N’Sync boy band. Rocking his bright blonde curly hair, Timberlake was often spotted in chunky sneakers, which just so happen to be making a comeback in recent seasons, baggy jeans, tees and a bandana.

Justin Timberlake and N’SYNC onstage. Rex Shutterstock

Moving on to when Timberlake went solo, the pop star donned a buzz cut and the occasional velour sweatsuit. Nikes have also been a constant go-to, along with Adidas classics including the Stan Smith.

Justin Timberlake in 2003 wearing a red velour sweatsuit paired with white and red basketball sneakers. Rex Shutterstock

When his acting career began to take off, Timberlake became a red carpet regular.

Often seen in oversized suits paired with sneakers, Timberlake finally found his stride around 2011. The “Filthy” singer is now seen in fitted tuxedos from Tom Ford and suits by Saint Laurent, which he pairs with luxury designer shoes such as Christian Louboutin.

Justin Timberlake at the 2018 Golden Globes wearing a Dior Homme all-black ensemble. Rex Shutterstock

To see Justin Timberlake’s full style evolution through the years, click through the gallery below.

