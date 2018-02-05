Justin Timberlake Shows Off the Air Jordan 3 ‘JTH’ at 2018 Super Bowl LII

Justin Timberlake at a press conference on Feb. 1. Rex Shutterstock

Justin Timberlake is on team Jumpman tonight.

Ahead of his 2018 Super Bowl performance, the “Man of the Woods” musician took to Instagram to tease his outfit, which included the “JTH” iteration in white, black and cement of the Nike Air Jordan 3.

The sneakers dropped via Nike’s SNKRS app moments after the performance, and have already sold out. The style sold for $200.

Leaning over to secure his laces, the superstar sports a custom ensemble inspired by his new album from designer Stella McCartney. Timberlake wears a cotton shirt with artwork by Martin Ridley and matching trousers executed with a Prince of Wales check and camouflage splatter.

Sketches included in WWD’s report of Justin’s halftime performance look didn’t show a specific shoe, but the design appeared to have Nike’s iconic Swoosh branding.

It doesn’t come as much of a surprise that the 37-year-old “Can’t Stop This Feeling!” singer would opt for the beloved Jordan 3, as he wore the same model in the classic “Black Cement” colorway for his Super Bowl press conference this week.

Justin Timberlake answers questions at a press conference. Rex Shutterstock

