Justin Bieber’s Unusual New Style Made Him Look Like He Has ‘Outgrown His Clothes’

By Allie Fasanella
It’s no secret that Justin Bieber has quite the shoe collection. The pop superstar is constantly stepping out in highly-coveted Yeezys and Nikes, but he’s also known to reach for more affordable styles by Vans and Converse.

However, when Bieber stepped out yesterday for church, as well as a friend’s birthday party, he was rocking a pair of Vans sneakers we seldom see him wearing — the Sk8-Hi inspired by the brand’s classic Old Skool.

The “Love Yourself” crooner styled the leather high-tops with a black Baja East fall ’18 “Thriving and Surviving Tour” hoodie and matching cropped pants, which showed off vibrant purple and red Vetements x Reebok socks. Though the cropped pants trend, often worn without socks, has been trending among men in the past few years, Bieber’s treatment created a quirky silhouette that made him look slightly taller, but in an unflattering way.

Bieber’s cropped trousers with flared cuffs is a look that can be executed well with socks, but styled in a manner like he did — with the socks rolled down low — it made him look “like a school boy who has outgrown his clothes,” according to a men’s fashion tutorial by alternation specialists The Fitting Room. Paired with a long top that added length to his torso, it certainly didn’t help matters.

The 25-year-old Canadian, who topped off his look with a hat from Huf Worldwide, has been seen in various Vans Authentic and slip-on styles.

Longtime pale, Jaden Smith — who wore his go-to futuristic Louis Vuitton sneakers in black with a custom denim ensemble — embraced the pop star with a hug from outside of their friend’s party.

 

