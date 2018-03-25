Justin Bieber Is Almost Blinding in Matching Supreme Tracksuit & Nike Air Huaraches

It’s no secret that Justin Bieber is a bit of a so-called hypebeast, known for stepping out in some of the most highly-coveted sneakers and apparel from the likes of Supreme, Jordan, Yeezy and more.

That said, it wasn’t exactly a surprise to see Bieber hit the streets of L.A. yesterday in a boldly colored Supreme corner arc tracksuit featuring neon yellow color-blocking and the ultra-popular brand’s logo.

Spotted grabbing coffee to-go in his unmissable aqua Lamborghini, the Canadian hitmaker certainly stood out in the almost blindingly bright ensemble.

He matched the Supreme tracksuit with a pair of Nike Air Huarache Run Ultra sneakers, picking a coordinating red-orange and gray version to complete his look for the casual outing. The 24-year-old superstar is a well-known devotee of the Huarache — according to rapper pal Post Malone, he has around 1,000 white pairs that he keeps on hand.

Justin Bieber wearing Supreme. CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock

The Huarache is a fairly low-key shoe, with a retail price that ranges from roughly $110 to $120. And it’s typical of the “Purpose” singer to mix things up by rocking more-affordable kicks, such as his favorite red Converse and Vans sneakers, in addition to his upscale Yeezy Boosts and Supreme Air Jordans on occasion.

Topping things off yesterday, Justin covered up his dirty-blonde locks with a simple denim cap.

