Justin Bieber’s Post-Selena Breakup Shoe Style Includes Plenty of Yeezy

Justin Bieber is a big fan of Yeezy, so its no wonder that since his recent breakup with on-again, off-again girlfriend Selena Gomez, the pop superstar has been reaching for some of his favorite styles from the rapper-turned-designer.

JB has been spotted sporting the highly coveted Nike Air Yeezy 2 in wolf gray/pure platinum three times in the past week, including today.

Snapping a shot for his Instagram story, the “Purpose” singer wrote “Lamboryeezy” over a picture of his high-top kicks and the steering wheel of his turquoise Lamborghini.

Meanwhile, Bieber styled the same shoes with cream-colored track pants and his favorite oversized light-wash denim jacket paired over a sky-blue tee for some club hopping with a mystery blonde in Hollywood last night.

Changing things up, but still staying in the Yeezy family, Bieber opted for Adidas Originals Yeezy Boost 350 V2 in “Cream” teamed with $250 Daniel Patrick drawstring shorts and a red Champion sweatshirt for a gym session Monday night.

Relying on his Air Yeezys again, the Canadian star wore them with royal blue Supreme track pants and an off white hoodie to an ice hockey game last Thursday.

