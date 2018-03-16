Justin Bieber’s No-Fuss Style Included Messy Hair & Comfy Vans at Patrick Schwarzenegger’s ‘Midnight Sun’ Premiere

Patrick Schwarzenegger and Justin Bieber attend the "Midnight Sun" premiere in L.A. last night. Rex Shutterstock

Patrick Schwarzenegger and Bella Thorne’s new movie “Midnight Sun” premiered in Los Angeles last night, and in addition to bringing his mom, sisters and girlfriend along for the ride, he was also accompanied by ultra-famous pal Justin Bieber.

And while the 24-year-old actor-model hit the red carpet in a dapper navy suit paired with crisp white leather Common Projects Achilles sneakers, Bieber kept things much more casual in a nearly $600 black logo sweatshirt from one of his favorite brands, Fear of God.

Patrick Schwarzenegger and Abby Champion. Rex Shutterstock

Justin also wore black and yellow track-inspired distressed jeans by Amiri and completed his look with navy, yellow and white checkerboard Vans slip-ons featuring the brands logo throughout.

Meanwhile, Schwarzenegger’s girlfriend Abby Champion, who walked in Miu Miu’s show earlier this month at Paris Fashion Week, showed off a black strapless corset top teamed with coordinating trousers and slinky black sandals.

Justin Bieber wearing Fear of God and Vans sneakers. Rex Shutterstock

The film’s other star, Bella Thorne, stepped out for the occasion in a head-turning Raisa & Vanessa dress featuring a diamond-covered corset and a frilly embellished pink skirt.

The 20-year-old former Disney actress accessorized with Norman Silverman jewels and Sergio Rossi sr1 sandals boasting a silver leather laminated upper, a bold geometric high heel and a modern square toe.

Bella Thorne wearing Sergio Rossi sandals. Rex Shutterstock

