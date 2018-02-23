Selena Gomez, Justin Bieber & Kourtney Kardashian Rock Street Style Outfits at Church

Selena Gomez (L) and Kourtney Kardashian attend church services on Wednesday night. Splash

The couple that prays together stays together, right?

Well, that’s exactly what newly on-agin couple Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez were spotted doing Wednesday night after arriving back from Justin’s father’s (Jeremy Bieber) nuptials in Jamaica.

Photographed arriving to a church service in Beverly Hills, Calif., yesterday, the ultra-famous lovebirds were dressed in casual outfits for the occasion. Supporting her brands, Selena wore an oversized brown hoodie by Coach over a black cropped pullover paired with light-wash skinny jeans and Puma sneakers.

Selena Gomez wearing Pumas. Splash

The “Bad Liar” singer’s crisp white sneakers featuring gold accents teamed with her vintage pale blue Cotton Citizen jeans made for a normcore look.

Meanwhile, Bieber was captured outside his Range Rover wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt with black pants, black Adidas socks and classic $50 Vans Authentic sneakers in black.

Topping things off, the “Purpose” superstar’s dirty blonde tresses poked out from under a black hat with “Sorry” written on it, undoubtedly inspired by his 2015 hit song.

Justin Bieber wearing Vans. Splash

Also on hand for the service, Kourtney Kardashian stepped out in an Adidas by Danielle Cathari fall ’18 deconstructed tracksuit in a champagne colorway. The reality star’s younger sister Kendall Jenner modeled the same two-piece set featuring wide-leg pants and a high collar at New York Fashion Week earlier this month.

The 38-year-old mom-of-three pulled her ensemble together with pointy white leather booties, which matched the white accents in her outfit.

Kourtney Kardashian in Adidas. Splash

