Justin Bieber Hit the Gym in a Mismatched Outfit With Futuristic-Looking Nikes

Justin Bieber seen leaving the gym in Beverly Hills on Tuesday.

Justin Bieber had a wild couple of days during the first weekend of Coachella, but the superstar was spotted back to his normal routine of hitting the gym on Tuesday, where he showed off a mismatched look.

Bieber was seen jogging down a street in Beverly Hills, Calif., wearing a brown Champion sweatshirt with purple shorts featuring a yellow logo and Vetements x Reebok socks paired with the newly-released Acronym x Nike Air VaporMax Moc 2 in “Johnny’s Icy Passage.”

The fourth collaboration sneaker from Acronym’s founder and head designer, Errolson Hugh, features a bold industrial pattern across the Nike Flyknit uppers, a laceless design and neon green accents.

Justin Bieber joggin to his car in Beverly Hills. CREDIT: Splash

Last month, John Mayer took to Instagram to show off the same futuristic silhouette last month. The sneakerhead singer-songwriter teamed up with Nike and Hugh for a Western-themed film teaser and posters for the launch of the shoe.

Bieber, who is a known fan of Adidas and Vans, often reaches for Nikes to complete his eye-catching outfits as well. On Sunday at Coachella, the 24-year-old Canadian wore customized khaki Nike SB Stefan Janoski Max sneakers.

According to rapper pal Post Malone, Bieber is also a fan of Nike’s Huarache style, as he reportedly has 1,000 white pairs at home.

Bieber wearing the Air VaporMax Moc 2. CREDIT: Splash

