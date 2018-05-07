Justin Bieber Shows Support for Kanye West in New Yeezy Wave Runners

Despite all the controversy surrounding Kanye West recently, Justin Bieber is continuing to show his support for the rapper-turned-designer.

Taking to his Instagram story today, the “Purpose” superstar shared a short clip of himself repping Kanye’s Yeezy Wave Runner 700 sneakers, which first debuted during his Season 5 fashion show in 2017.

In the brief video, Bieber zooms in on the colorful, retro-inspired runner equipped with Boost technology. The chunky “dad” style, which retails for $300, dropped on March 10 after an initial online-only release last August.

It’s not unlike the “Love Yourself” crooner to cop and flex the latest Yeezys. Moreover, Bieber took to social media last week in support of Kanye following backlash from fans and celebs alike regarding the rapper’s comments about slavery being a “choice” on TMZ.

“Our job is to love not to always agree!” he wrote on his Instagram story Thursday. “Love you Kanye!”

Justin Bieber wearing Yeezys. CREDIT: Splash

On the same day (May 3), FN reported that Adidas AG CEO Kasper Rorsted has not considered dropping West after his controversial statements.

“We neither comment nor speculate on every single comment that our external creators are making. Kanye has been and is a very important part of our strategy and has been a fantastic creator, and that’s where I’m going to leave it,” Rorsted shared in an interview with Bloomberg TV.

In 2013 West reportedly signed a $10 million deal with Adidas and introduced the Yeezy Season 1 apparel and footwear collection. Adidas and West signed a new and expanded deal in 2016 that insiders suggest was likely larger than West’s first deal with the German brand.

