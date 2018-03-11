Justin Bieber Dances in the Street Wearing Yeezy Boost Sneakers at Starbucks

If you’re going to be following around by the paparazzi, you might as well have a little fun. That’s what Justin Bieber did yesterday when he decided to show off some dance moves in an L.A. Starbucks parking lot.
While waiting for his dad, Jeremy Bieber — whose wedding he attended with Selena Gomez last month — the pop star sipped on a drink as he broke it down next to his turquoise Lamborghini.
The “Love Yourself” singer kept his look causal for the father-son outing wearing a plain white T-shirt paired with blue Jordan basketball shorts and Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 sneakers in the colorway “Cream.”
However, the 24-year-old “Company” crooner, who celebrated his birthday less than two weeks ago, accessorized his outfit with a red bandana tied around his head and pale pink clear frames.
It’s not much of surprise that Bieber would reach for Yeezys, as he’s been a fan of Kanye West’s creations since the beginning and recently stepped out in the highly coveted Nike Air Yeezy 2 SP “Red October.”
Later that day, Bieber was spotted playing a game of soccer with friends in the rain dressed in the same shorts teamed with an Adidas jersey over the top of a neutral-toned hoodie and yellow Nike cleats.
