Justin Bieber Dances in the Street Wearing Yeezy Boost Sneakers at Starbucks

Justin Bieber dancing in the parking lot at an L.A. Starbucks. Splash

If you’re going to be following around by the paparazzi, you might as well have a little fun. That’s what Justin Bieber did yesterday when he decided to show off some dance moves in an L.A. Starbucks parking lot.

While waiting for his dad, Jeremy Bieber — whose wedding he attended with Selena Gomez last month — the pop star sipped on a drink as he broke it down next to his turquoise Lamborghini.

The “Love Yourself” singer kept his look causal for the father-son outing wearing a plain white T-shirt paired with blue Jordan basketball shorts and Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 sneakers in the colorway “Cream.”

Justin Bieber wearing Yeezys. Splash

However, the 24-year-old “Company” crooner, who celebrated his birthday less than two weeks ago, accessorized his outfit with a red bandana tied around his head and pale pink clear frames.

It’s not much of surprise that Bieber would reach for Yeezys, as he’s been a fan of Kanye West’s creations since the beginning and recently stepped out in the highly coveted Nike Air Yeezy 2 SP “Red October.”

Justin Bieber dancing in the street. Splash

Later that day, Bieber was spotted playing a game of soccer with friends in the rain dressed in the same shorts teamed with an Adidas jersey over the top of a neutral-toned hoodie and yellow Nike cleats.

Justin Bieber playing soccer in the rain. Splash

