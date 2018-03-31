Justin Bieber’s Yachting Footwear Is Kendall Jenner Approved

Justin Bieber is a known sneakerhead who frequently steps out in the latest styles from top footwear brands. And the 24-year-old star’s latest footwear choice — the Adidas Originals Deerupt — continued his pattern of wearing buzzy kicks.

The “Sorry” singer was spotted on a yacht in Newport Beach, Calif. on Friday while clad in a pink T-shirt and red athletic shorts with black and white piping. He completed his look with Deerupt sneakers, choosing the “Solar Bird” colorway, which features a red upper with white webbing and a blue sole.

The sneakers — which officially released March 22 and retail for an affordable $100 — are Adidas’ latest lifestyle shoe, dubbed the brand’s “boldest silhouette” yet. Designed with comfort in mind, the sneakers have ultra-flexible mesh and foam pockets in the sockliner.

Adidas Deerupt CREDIT: Adidas

And Bieber isn’t the only celebrity fan of the new kicks. Kendall Jenner — who serves as an Adidas Originals ambassador — has taken to social media to promote the new style, which borrows from a grid pattern the footwear giant developed decades ago.

Jenner posted a lifestyle shot of the Deerupt on its release date, showing the sneakers styled with gray trackpants and maroon socks.

In addition to the buzzed-about “Solar Bird” colorway, Adidas is offering the kick in three other colorways: all-white, gray, white and teal, and black and white with hits of teal.

Want more?

Justin Bieber Is Almost Blinding in Matching Supreme Tracksuit & Nike Air Huaraches

Justin Bieber‘s No-Fuss Style Includes Messy Hair & Comfy Vans at Patrick Schwarzenegger’s ‘Midnight Sun’ Premiere