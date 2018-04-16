Check Out the New FN!

Justin Bieber Channels Matthew McConaughey at Coachella with Hawaiian Prints and More

By Allie Fasanella
Justin Bieber out in Los Angeles.
CREDIT: Splash

Once again, Justin Bieber is making headlines — this time for his jam-packed appearance at the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival this weekend, where he danced shirtless, met the yodeling Walmart kid and dressed up like Matthew McConaughey’s character in the actor’s upcoming film, “The Beach Bum.”

Hitting the musical festival in Indio, Calif., on Friday, the 24-year-old “Purpose” star showed off a vibrant Hawaiian-printed two-piece set courtesy of underground New York label You As.

Bieber accessorized with a canvas Gucci GG belt bag, pink bucket hat, bandana and his go-to Vetements x Reebok Metal logo socks worn with Louis Vuitton Honolulu mules featuring a monogrammed canvas upper.

The “Love Yourself” artist’s ’50s-style cabana shirt and matching shorts perfectly coordinated with his $950 LV spring ’18 sandals, which boasted a reflective Louis Vuitton logo strap. Bieber chose the style’s “Bleu Pacifique” colorway for the occasion.

With his bold look, the internet has been talking about the similarities between the star and Matthew McConaughey’s latest character in the Harmony Korine-directed comedy, co-starring Zac Efron, Isla Fisher and Snoop Dogg.

One Twitter user wrote, “You could tell me this is a photo of Matthew McConaughey on the set of his new film but you could also tell this is Justin Bieber at Coachella and you’d still be right.”

Meanwhile, another netizen responded to a series of photos of the award-winning actor on-set, writing, “Can’t believe there’s already a film adaptation of Bieber’s Coachella weekend.”

