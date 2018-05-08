Julianne Moore & Other Red-Hot Stars Heat Up the 2018 Cannes Film Festival Opening Ceremony

The Cannes Film Festival’s opening ceremony kicked off today with some the world’s biggest stars hitting the red carpet in France for the premiere of “Everybody Knows,” starring Javier Bardem and Penelope Cruz.

The glamorous 11-day festival is famous for seeing celebs rock head-turning looks, from the red carpet to the parties. And this year is no different, with Julianne Moore leading the pack in red.

The Oscar-winning actress donned a red hot cape dress by Givenchy featuring feather detailing paired with matching red platform sandals. Moore wore her famous chestnut locks up in a top knot, which highlighted diamond drop earrings.

Julianne Moore CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock

Also on hand, Thai actress Araya Hargate wowed in a red embellished gown boasting a midriff-baring cut-out and two dangerously high slits. Black sandals with a curvy silver strap and blinged-out statement jewelry by Chopard completed her look.

Araya Hargate CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock

Elsewhere, French starlet Alice Taglioni opted for a crimson two-piece ensemble complete with sleek trousers, silver accessories and open-toed shoes.

Alice Taglioni wearing a fire engine red jumpsuit and open-toe shoes. CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock

The Cannes Film Festival runs through Saturday, March 18. Stay tuned for more fashion in the coming week.

See more celebrities and fashion on the red carpet at the 2018 Cannes Film Festival opening ceremony.

