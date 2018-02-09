Johnny Weir’s Outfit Is Flashier Than Ever for His First 2018 Winter Olympics Commentary

Johnny Weir at the Golden Globes in January. Rex Shutterstock

The Winter Games in Pyeongchang began with a bang today, and figure-skating commentator Johnny Weir is already making a splash with his bold style in South Korea.

The two-time Olympian looked stylish in a red sequined Redemption blazer, which he paired with skinny black slacks and Christian Louboutin shoes. Weir’s ombre shoes popped against the dark pants, with their red soles playing off the red of his blazer.

Weir likes to show off his bold style on social media, and he often sports footwear from high-end designers like Chanel, Versace and Hermès. He is a big fan of classic loafers and brogues — and he isn’t afraid to try a trend like white boots.

Alongside Weir through all his Olympic commentary is Tara Lipinski, the 1998 Olympic figure skating champion. Lipinski took to the booth in a glittery red and black minidress, which she paired with sparkly sneakers.

Lipinski and Weir have shared the camera together since the 2014 Winter Games, and the duo walked the red carpet at the Golden Globes in January.

While they have received much praise for their broadcasting, the two faced some blowback for their commentating early this Olympics when some fans worried that the two were being too harsh in their criticism of the athletes’ performances.

Lipinski and Weir will continue to commentate together throughout the Winter Games, also appearing with announcer Terry Gannon.

The next figure skating broadcast can be caught Saturday at 7 p.m. ET on NBC.

