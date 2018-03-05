Sophie Turner Is Pantless in Paris With Joe Jonas in Matching Boots

View Slideshow Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner stroll arm in arm in Paris. Splash

They’ve been known to match their Yeezys, so it’s no surprise that Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner would coordinate in his-and-hers black boots while visiting the City of Light.

Spotted strolling arm in arm through the streets of Paris on Monday, the engaged pair looked effortlessly chic in nearly identical black leather ankle booties.

The “Game of Thrones” star went for a very Hailey Baldwin-esque look for the occasion, wearing no pants, just a gray blazer cinched at the waist with a black leather Louis Vuitton belt.

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner in Paris. Splash

Turner did, however, keep her gams warm with semisheer black stockings, which gave way to pointy-toed Chelsea boots featuring a chunky block heel.

Further accessorizing, the 22-year-old — who recently celebrated her birthday with a trip to the Maldives islands — wore a quilted Chanel crossbody bag and brown shades.

Meanwhile, the 28-year-old DNCE lead singer dressed in a printed charcoal button-down and cream-colored jeans completed with black ankle boots featuring a rounded toe.

The engaged couple strolling in the City of Light. Splash

The inseparable couple will likely attend the Lous Vuitton fall ’18 show at Paris Fashion Week tomorrow. Last year, Turner traveled to Japan to take in Nicolas Ghesquière’s resort ’18 collection.

LV takes Kyoto Matching bag swag A post shared by Sophie Turner (@sophiet) on May 15, 2017 at 3:00pm PDT

See more celebs who love the no-pants trend.

