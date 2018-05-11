Jessica Simpson Debuts a Very Edgy Look With Giant Dramatic Heels

Leave it to global fashion mogul Jessica Simpson to hit “Frozen” on Broadway in a head-turning Vetements ensemble.

The former pop star was spotted hitting the streets of New York yesterday with son Ace Knute Johnson in tow, donning a $2,000 ruffle-trimmed logo dress from the label’s spring ’18 collection teamed with statement silver platform boots from the French brand helmed by Demna Gvasalia.

The bold sky-high calf boots, which retail for $1,580, coordinated with Simpson’s silver mirrored clutch bag, oversized blinged-out hoop earrings and playful heart-shaped sunglasses.

Jessica Simpson wearing a Vetements dress. CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock

Meanwhile, the “Dukes of Hazzard” starlet’s nearly 5-year-old son dressed in a white graphic tee with a navy and burgundy striped blazer, dark-wash jeans and matching color-block slip-on Vans sneakers.

Simpson — who also has a 6-year-old daughter, Maxwell Drew, with husband Eric Johnson — took to social media to show off her outfit in a sweet family snap from inside the theater. “New York Broadway adventure,” she captioned the post on Instagram.

Simpson with her son Ace in New York. CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock

The 37-year-old entrepreneur found major success in the footwear industry after launching her eponymous fashion line as a shoe collaboration with Vince Camuto in 2006.

Want more?

Jessica Simpson Is Back Rocking Daisy Dukes, but This Time With Ugg Look-Alike Boots

Jessica Simpson’s All-Time Favorite Halloween Costume and Family Traditions

Jessica Simpson Tumbles in Pointy 4-Inch Heels After 6 Hours of Partying