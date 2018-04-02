Check Out the New FN!

It Doesn’t Get Much Cuter Than Jessica Simpson’s Family in Matching Easter Looks

By
Allie Fasanella

More Stories By Allie

View All
Jessica Simpson and her family on Easter.
CREDIT: Instagram

Jessica Simpson knows how to do Easter fashion right.

Serving her Instagram followers with a snapshot of her family dressed in matching spring-inspired outfits, the mom of two showed off a $1,895 Dolce & Gabbana rose-print crepe dress paired with silver metallic platform sandals for the holiday.

Meanwhile, the singer-turned-shoe designer’s look-alike daughter, Maxwell, 5, posed in front of her mom in a mini-me version worn with silvery sandals.

Happy Easter from my family to yours! 🐣🐰 🌺 #yeswematch #twinning

A post shared by Jessica Simpson (@jessicasimpson) on

As for the boys — Simpson’s 4-year-old son, Ace, and dad, Eric Johnson, matched in similar blush-colored suits, printed shirts and white Converse All-Stars.

“Happy Easter from my family to yours! 🐣🐰 🌺 #yeswematch #twinning,” Jessica captioned the photo on her Instagram account.

Moreover, according to the 37-year-old shoe fanatic’s Instagram Stories, their family hosted an Easter celebration complete with a delicious-looking donut wall, an egg hunt and lavish decorations.

jessica simpson easter

This isn’t the first time Jessica and her husband, a former football player, have rocked coordinating outfits with their two kids. Last spring, the family of four posed in beachy mermaid-inspired looks at Maxwell’s 5th birthday party.

Want more?

Jessica Simpson Styled Her Rock-Themed Ad Campaign That Has Us Seeing Triple

Jessica Simpson Tumbles in Pointy 4-Inch Heels After 6 Hours of Partying

Jessica Simpson Turns 37: A Look Back at Her Favorite Statement Shoes

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad