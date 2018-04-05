Snooki, JWoww, The Situation & More ‘Jersey Shore’ Cast Had Dramatic Style Makeovers

“Jersey Shore” is officially back. Last night, the cast of MTV’s new reunion show “Jersey Shore Family Vacation” hit the red carpet in New York dressed to impress. The reality series premieres Thursday on MTV at 10 p.m. ET.

From Versace to Off-White Jordans, see what The Situation, Pauly D, Snooki and more wore for the special occasion.

Snooki in 2018 (L) and 2010. CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock

Partners in crime JWoww and Snooki may be striking the same pose here, but the dynamic duo rocked totally different looks for the premiere event Wednesday.

JWoww styled a sparkly curve-hugging dress with simple, classic black pointed pumps, while Snooki opted for fringe-embellished gray sandals and a red floral playsuit with a blush satin robe coat over top.

JWoww in 2018 (L) and 2010. CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock

Meanwhile, DJ Pauly D showed off Virgil Abloh’s Off-White Air Jordan 1 High OG sneakers, a bold embroidered black satin bomber jacket and distressed jeans. A black tee and and a Jesus chain completed the 37-year-old reality star’s ensemble for the evening.

DJ Pauly D wearing Off-White x Air Jordan 1 Retro High OG sneakers. CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock

Keeping his look cool and low-key, Vinny chose a creamy off-white top, black trousers and crisp white Air Force 1s.

Vinny in Air Force 1s. CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock

Elsewhere, The Situation looked sleek in a $695 Versace T-shirt worn with black pants and laceless black sneakers.

The Situation donning a Versace shirt. CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock

Deena repped a classy black strapless jumpsuit featuring flared legs and gold round-toed pumps.

Deena wearing a black jumpsuit. CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock

Check out the gallery for a look at the style evolution of the “Jersey Shore” cast.

