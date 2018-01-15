Jennifer Lopez Instagrams a See-Through Blouse With Sky-High Metallic Pumps

Jennifer Lopez shares closeup of her makeup on Instagram. Courtesy of Instagram

If you thought millennial pink was out, think again. It appears the popular blush hue is still going strong, at least for Jennifer Lopez.

The iconic star spotlighted her look yesterday on Instagram from the first day of season 2 of her “World of Dance” TV series.

She wore a sheer ruffled pink blouse with gold embellishments, which she boldly complemented with loose high-waisted culottes, but what made her outfit truly standout were her heels that we couldn’t turn away from.

They were shiny sky-high metallic platform pumps with sparkly gold accents — we’re actually surprised she didn’t pull out her KiraKira app to show them off.

🌸 A post shared by Jennifer Lopez (@jlo) on Jan 13, 2018 at 7:32pm PST

Veruschka vibes… A post shared by Jennifer Lopez (@jlo) on Jan 13, 2018 at 8:13pm PST

Overall, she flawlessly together the glistening details of her outfit. She even put on giant gold hoop earrings and stacked rings on her fingers to give her look some extra shine.

Shortly afterward, Lopez also showed a sneak peek into her brand-new Guess 2018 campaign on the ‘gram.

The singer rocked an all-denim look that will make you want to wear your finest form-fitting jeans ASAP. Similar to the collaboration shots she shared with the brand last year, it’s a simple photo that instantly makes a huge statement.

Want more?

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez Twin in White Sneakers for Workout

Jennifer Lopez Just Threw a Glam Post-Christmas Taco Party With the Kardashians