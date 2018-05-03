J-Lo Wears a White Hot Dress With Partially Clear Pumps for ‘World of Dance’ Event

Jennifer Lopez hit the red carpet for the second day in a row on Wednesday to promote her show “World of Dance” again, this time at the NBCUniversal Summer Press Day in Los Angeles.

And in true J-Lo form, the multihyphenate talent made a fashion statement in a white-hot look for the occasion. Following a bold leopard print dress the day before, the “If You Had My Love Hitmaker” donned a simple white semisheer August Getty number.

The mom of three accessorized the curve-hugging dress featuring a high neckline with chunky gold earrings, several rings and white cap-toe pumps courtesy of Gianvito Rossi.

Jennifer Lopez wearing an August Getty dress and Gianvito Rossi shoes. CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock

The pointy-toed patent leather style also boasts a transparent PVC panel and a contrasting black heel.

Lopez is known to love a sky-high platform, but in the last week, she’s opted for the same pointed silhouette on several occasions.

A closer look at J-Lo's Gianvito Rossi pumps. CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock

The 48-year-old took to Instagram yesterday to show off her sultry white ensemble while also noting that the second season of “World of Dance” premieres later this month on May 29.

In addition to judging the NBC dance competition show, performing her hits around the world and acting, Lopez is also a hugely successful shoe designer, who has created high and low-priced collections for the likes of Kohl’s and Giuseppe Zanotti.

