Jennifer Lopez Goes for Leggy Look in Barely-There Minidress and Heels

Jennifer Lopez is known for her chic sense of style. And the “Jenny From the Block” singer lived up to her fashionable reputation with a series of Instagram photos yesterday, posting behind-the-scenes images from the set of her NBC TV show “World of Dance.”

In the photos, Lopez sports a ’60s-style Gucci minidress in petal pink, with long sleeves and black and silver detailing at the neckline and trimming the sleeves. Lopez completed her leggy look with black platform pumps featuring straps at the ankles and shiny embellishment at the toes.

In addition to a full-length shot, Lopez posted images to her account — which has nearly 73 million followers — highlighting her high ponytail, sparkly jewelry and bright makeup. Lopez’s makeup artist, Scott Barnes, compared the star’s glowing skin to Barbie’s, captioning his own Instagram post, “Bronx Barbie.”

Between serving as a judge on “World of Dance,” starring on the crime series “Shades of Blue” and continuing to perform as a singer, Lopez is one of the busiest celebrities around.

Despite being nearly 50 years old, Lopez continues to look chic in barely-there ensembles, especially when it comes to her performance attire. The “Maid in Manhattan” star performed a show of her Las Vegas residency last week, taking to the stage in embellished bodysuits paired with glittery booties.

