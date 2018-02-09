Jennifer Lopez Does No-Pants Trend in Red Hot Sweater and Thigh-High Boots

View Slideshow Jennifer Lopez Rex Shutterstock

Jennifer Lopez went for a red-hot look while shopping at the Hermes store in Beverly Hills, Calif., yesterday.

The “Jenny From the Block” singer sported an oversized red Balenciaga turtleneck sweater, which she styled as a dress. Lopez paired the brightly colored sweater with brown, suede thigh-high boots, adding a sensual element to her ensemble. The boots featured a sizable stiletto heel, as well as leather paneling at the base — a unique design element that added a twist to the popular shoe style.

She completed her simple look with aviator sunglasses and minimal jewelry, opting for diamond stud earrings and a couple of rings.

Lopez often opts for thigh-highs, choosing the style both for performances and while out and about.

The “Shades of Blue” star opted for the style at DirecTV’s pre-Super Bowl LII concert Sunday, pairing embellished Versace boots with a minidress from the label as she hit the red carpet. Lopez sported other styles throughout the night, including a sparkly jersey-trackpant combo, which she completed with studded Timberland boots.

And the 48-year-old has stepped out wearing thigh-high boots without pants in the past. The singer skipped the Grammys in January, opting instead to perform in Las Vegas. For the show, Lopez wore a hooded jacket over a bodysuit, completing her look with suede black boots.

Next up for J-Lo is a collaboration with Cardi B. The duo’s upcoming song will be called “Dinero.”

