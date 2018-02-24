Jennifer Lopez Flashes Some Flesh in Barely-There Bodysuits and Booties in Las Vegas

Jennifer Lopez performing on Feb. 4. Rex Shutterstock

Jennifer Lopez is one of the busiest — and most trend-setting — celebrities around.

And the singer looked fashionable in form-fitting bodysuits and sparkly booties as she took to the stage for her first headlining residency in Las Vegas yesterday.

Lopez’ first look was a red velvety bodysuit with see-through paneling, which she paired with semi-sheer lace-up booties. The star completed her look with fishnet stockings. The “Shades of Blue” actress’ shoes were lilac-colored, contrasting with the sultry red bodysuit.

But Lopez had more than one show-stopper in her on-stage ensemble. She later changed into a rose gold bodysuit with crystal embellishment, which she paired with studded tights. The “Jenny From the Block” singer changed into sparkly, semi-sheer boots that matched her glistening bodysuit and made for a Vegas-worthy look.

The 48-year-old later sported a fringed blue and silver bodysuit, which she paired with sparkly boots and shiny fishnet stockings.

While most of Lopez’ attire was more sensual in nature, she also took to the stage in a streetwear-inspired ensemble for a saucy group number. This outfit consisted of a black jersey and white pants with a black stripe down the side. She completed her look with sparkly silver sneakers. Meanwhile, Lopez’ backup dancers wore similar jerseys, completing their outfits with tiny gym shorts and Timberland boots.

