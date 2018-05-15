J-Lo’s Glittery Thigh-High Boots Turn Up the Drama at Charity Gala

Jennifer Lopez attends the "World of Dance" FYC event on May 1.

Jennifer Lopez has still got it.

The 48-year-old singer continues to defy her age, dazzling the crowd last night at the Robin Hood Foundation’s New York charity gala. After walking the red carpet in a sleek black Alex Perry gown accented with a daring slit that nearly reached her waist, Lopez changed into a glittery silver outfit for her onstage performance.

The “World of Dance” star put her enviable figure on full display wearing a long-sleeved turtleneck bodysuit detailed with layers of swishy fringe and a bold black and silver ombré color scheme. She accessorized with nude fishnet tights and a flashy pair of silver over-the-knee slouch boots perched on 4-inch heels. The boots’ sequins captured the light, creating a dramatic glittery effect as Lopez danced and strutted around the stage. She was accompanied by several male backup dancers, all perfectly coordinated in sparkly silver tuxedo jackets.

Lopez performed several hits in front of a star-studded crowd that included Oprah, Rob Lowe, Catherine Zeta-Jones, Michael Douglas, John McEnroe, Billie Jean King, Jerry Seinfeld, Michael Bloomberg, Bill Gates and Lopez’s boyfriend, Alex Rodriguez. The event is held annually in support of Robin Hood, New York’s largest poverty-fighting organization. Last year’s benefit raised nearly $55 million.

Lopez has had a whirlwind month, making the media rounds to promote the upcoming second season of her hit dance competition series, for which she does double duty as an executive producer and a judge (alongside Derek Hough and Ne-Yo). New episodes will begin airing on May 29. The show — which brings together the world’s most elite dancers across genres including hip-hop, ballet and ballroom — also just scored an early season 3 renewal by NBC.

