Jennifer Lopez Does Date Night With Alex Rodriguez in a See-Through Blouse and Massive Platforms

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez. Splash

Jennifer Lopez never fails to impress on date night. Case in point: The “Jenny From the Block” singer stepped out for dinner at Craig’s in West Hollywood, Calif., with boyfriend Alex Rodriguez yesterday in a sheer white blouse and ripped skinny jeans.

For footwear, the 48-year-old — who favors towering heels when she’s not dressed in workout clothes — opted for sky-high platform sandals. Lopez’s white sandals featured an ankle strap and allover gold studs. She completed her look with an oversized Birkin bag.

Jennifer Lopez leaves dinner. Splash

Meanwhile, A-Rod wore a beige jacket over a caramel-colored cardigan, which he paired with medium-wash jeans and dark olive workboots.

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez leave Craig’s. Splash

Although Lopez took some time out of her schedule for a dinner date, the star’s work schedule remains hectic between acting on “Shades of Blue,” recording new tracks in the studio and performing in Las Vegas for her residency. Just today, Lopez released a new track called “Se Acabó el Amor,” which she performs with Abraham Mateo and Yandel.

While Rodriguez’s days playing for the New York Yankees have come to an end, the former MLB player is busy as a Fox Sport commentator and “Shark Tank” special adviser. Before meeting Lopez for dinner, A-Rod took to a softball field with the Kardashian-Jenner family, where he coached the reality stars for a charity game.

