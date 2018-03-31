Jennifer Lopez & Alex Rodriguez Coordinate Their Gym Style

Jennifer Lopez shares an adorable Instagram of herself with Alex Rodriguez.

It’s no secret that Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez both like to hit to hit the gym. And the “It” couple went so far as to coordinate their style for as they headed to a couples workout in Los Angeles Friday afternoon.

Lopez sported a white quarter-zip with figure-hugging printed blue leggings. The “Let’s Get Loud” singer completed her ensemble with black Nike sneakers, going for a fully functional look for her workout.

Rodriguez also got the white shirt memo, sporting a fitted white T-shirt with Adidas trackpants. For footwear, the former New York Yankee selected white running sneakers.

This has been a busy week for the couple. Rodriguez stepped in ESPN’s broadcast booth for the first time Thursday as he commentated on the Los Angeles Dodgers’ game.

Lopez and her kids, Max and Emme, came out to watch the game. Lopez dressed in a fitted black dress and high heels for the occasion, while her kids kept things casual in matching Dodgers baseball caps and sneakers.

And earlier in the week, Lopez shared a sweet snap of her and Rodriguez from the set of an upcoming project. In the shot, Lopez sports a Grecian goddess-inspired ensemble, wearing a bejeweled crown and a flowing white dress, while Rodriguez keeps things casual in trackpants and pale gray Adidas sneakers.

