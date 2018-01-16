Jennifer Lopez Kisses A-Rod Courtside in All-Black Look Complete With Thigh-High Boots

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez attend the Lakers game on Jan. 5. Splash

After bringing the whole family to a Lakers game last week, Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez were spotted sans kids at the Duke vs. Miami college basketball game on Monday.

Sitting courtside, the famous couple were dressed up for the game, with the former Yankees star (and University of Miami alumnus) sporting a navy suit and tie, while J-Lo looked sophisticated in an all-black ensemble.

The “Shades of Blue” actress, who was photographed taking selfies during the night out, paired a chic black turtleneck with tight black pants and completed her look with pointy suede over-the-knee boots. For the finishing touch, she added a pair of large gold hoop earrings.

Meanwhile, the duo — who appeared on Vanity Fair‘s December cover together — were caught puckering up for a quick smooch for the Kiss Cam, which elicited cheers from the crowd.

Earlier in the day, the 48-year-old “World of Dance” star was seen grabbing lunch with Rodriguez, her 9-year-old twins, Emme and Maximilian Muñiz, as well as some friends. For the occasion, she stepped out in a black-and-white plaid button-up, curve-hugging skinny jeans and Gianvito Rossi Plexi pumps featuring a pointy white capped toe.

