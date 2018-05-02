J-Lo Rocks Wild Leopard Print Dress & Sexy Heels With Jenna Dewan in a See-Through Dress for ‘World of Dance’

Jennifer Lopez attends the 'World of Dance' FYC event on May 1.

Jennifer Lopez joined fellow “World of Dance” judges Jenna Dewan, Ne-Yo and Derek Hough on the red carpet last nigh tin Los Angeles at the For Your Consideration event to promote the NBC competition series.

For the occasion, J-Lo chose a curve-hugging leopard print dress from L.A.-based luxury label Sergio Hudson’s fall ’18 collection. The “Jenny from the Block” hitmaker accessorized with diamonds studs, two rings, a simple black leather clutch and Christian Louboutin pumps.

J-Lo on the red carpet wearing Louboutins CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock

The sheer style from the famed French designer features a pointy-toed silhouette with sheer black mesh and a patent leather heel.

The sultry 4-inch slip-on pumps complemented the “Shades of Blue” actress’ bag as well as her belted skintight $1,575 dress crafted from double-faced stretch wool crepe.

Jennifer Lopez shoe detail. CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock

Meanwhile, Jenna Dewan opted for a see-through striped Cinq a Sept top featuring a high neck paired with a bold ruched leather skirt by Tanya Taylor and slinky Olgana Paris sandals with an embellished toe strap.

Jenna Dewan wearing Olgana Paris sandals. CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock

On top of judging “World of Dance,” being a mom to twins, dating Alex Rodriguez, starring in movies and television shows and performing, Lopez is also a shoe designer who has created high and low-priced collections for the likes of Kohl’s and Giuseppe Zanotti.

