Jennifer Lopez Gives Us Throwback ‘Jenny From the Block’ Vibes in New Guess Campaign

Jennifer Lopez looks sultry and stylish in her latest campaign. Starring in the Guess Jeans spring ’18 ads, the singer posed in a villa for the brand wearing four completely different looks to show all facades of her life.

As a Las Vegas performer and Hollywood actress, the campaign was inspired by J.Lo’s aesthetic and personal style. In one image, Lopez is seen with tousled hair wearing a Guess denim jumpsuit, giving us “Jenny from the Block” vibes. In another, she’s captured laying on a grand piano wearing sky-high metallic platforms paired with a floral-print high-slit dress.

“When I got the call from Paul Marciano asking me to become the new Guess Girl, I was thrilled and excited to be a part of such an iconic brand that I have loved since I was a teenager,” Lopez said in a statement. “When I look back at early Guess campaigns through the years, you see all of these beautiful models and iconic images that Paul has created.”

Other notable Guess girls have included Claudia Schiffer, Anna Nicole Smith, Adriana Lima, Gigi Hadid and Hailey Baldwin.

The campaign, art directed by Marciano, co-founder of Guess? Inc., was shot by fashion photographer Tatiana Gerusova. “This campaign celebrates the notion that women get more beautiful and talented as they gain life experience,” Marciano said. And at 48 years old, Lopez definitely embodies that sentiment.

