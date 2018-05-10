Jennifer Lopez Busts a Move in Leggy Dress and Giuseppe Zanotti Sandals on ‘The Tonight Show’

Jennifer Lopez appeared on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” on Wednesday night, and the singer’s dance moves were put to the test. The two competed in what Fallon described as a “fast dance-off.”

Fallon and Lopez exchanged turns dancing as fast as they could to songs such as “Babe” by Styx. But Lopez easily took home the trophy as she free-styled fast moves to the least danceable ’70s slow songs.

J-Lo’s outfit was perfect for busting moves, too. She wore a tight beaded red dress that featured a high-slit, showing off her leg and matching red patent leather heels from Giuseppe Zanotti.

Jennifer Lopez dances in Giuseppe Zanotti sandals on "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon." CREDIT: Courtesy of NBC

J-Lo opted for the designer’s intricate G-Heel. The shoe was inspired by the brand’s signature initial, and the stylized letter takes the form of a specially sculptured stiletto. The sandals launched last month and retails at $895. Other celebrity fans of the shoe include Heidi Klum and Dakota Fanning.

Giuseppe Zanotti's G-heel in red. CREDIT: Courtesy of brand

It’s no surprise the “World of Dance” judge and executive producer chose Giuseppe Zanotti for yet another occasion. Lopez and the designer teamed up for multiple collaborations last year. “Designing shoes requires a lot of discipline,” she told FN on working in footwear. You have to obsess over every single detail to make the perfect shoe.”

To see Lopez dance in her Zanotti G-Heels, watch the video below.