Jennifer Lopez Just Wore $30,000+ Worth of Diamonds and See-Through Christian Louboutins

Jennifer Lopez for Guess. Courtesy of brand

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez were the epitome of glamour at the Guess spring ’18 campaign launch in L.A. last night.

The pair coordinated in different shades of blue with A-Rod wearing a navy velvet suit jacket while the “Love Don’t Cost a Thing” singer showed off a curve-hugging pale blue dress with a bustier-style bodice from the brand’s Marciano collection paired with a dramatic floor-skimming fur coat to match.

#JenniferLopez looked glamorous as always last night! A post shared by REAL923 (@real923la) on Feb 1, 2018 at 12:30pm PST

Accessorizing with plenty of sparkle for the occasion, the 48-year-old mom of two — who stars in Guess’ spring 2018 campaign — pulled her look together with bedazzled nude leather PVC pumps (a major footwear trend) with strass detailing from Christian Louboutin’s spring ’18 collection.

Making sure to glitter and shine at every turn, Lopez added an assortment of diamonds to her lavish ensemble, including a necklace, rings and $30,000 diamond chandelier earrings by Yeprem.

Meanwhile, the “World of Dance” star channeled Old Hollywood glamour with a romantic curly up-do.

Talking to People at the event, J.Lo revealed that her 9-year-old daughter Emme Muñiz is already calling dibs on plenty of her red carpet dresses. “I can’t even remember now because now it’s always like, ‘Mommy, save that for me. Mommy, save that for me,'” Lopez shared.