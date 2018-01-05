Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez Twin in White Sneakers for Workout

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez head to the gym in Los Angeles. Splash News

If Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez have a joint New Year’s resolution to get in some more gym time, they’re off to a great start. The duo showed off their coordinated couple as they headed to the gym together in Los Angeles yesterday.

For the occasion, Lopez sported a Milly hoodie and Niyama Sol patterned leggings. The “Shades of Blue” star finished off her athletic look with white running sneakers, and she accessorized with aviator sunglasses.

Jennifer Lopez heads to the gym. Splash News

Meanwhile, Rodriguez wore a black sweatshirt with navy sweatpants. The former New York Yankee wore white sneakers, just like Lopez, and he completed his look with Moscot sunglasses.

J-Lo and A-Rod head to the gym together. Splash News

The couple’s 2018 gym trips have already been numerous. Two days ago, Rodriguez posted a selfie to Instagram of them sitting in a car, which he captioned, “Gym bound.”

Gym bound. @trufusion A post shared by Alex Rodriguez (@arod) on Jan 2, 2018 at 7:04pm PST

Lopez has also taken to Instagram to share snapshots of herself working out in the new year. The 47-year-old kicked off the year with a photo of herself running in a cropped camouflage hoodie, leggings and black running sneakers, writing “Coming in hottt…🚀.”

And the pair was spotted grabbing coffee Wednesday before heading to the gym. For her pre-gym outing, Lopez kept cozy in Ugg boots — a brand she’s often worn on the “Shades of Blue” set and around New York.

For her frequent trips to the gym, Lopez wears a variety of sneaker styles. She is a big fan of Nike Air Presto running shoes, but she likes to switch things up by sporting different colorways, including neon green and classic black.

